DALLAS — Police say three Dallas officers have been arrested and charged with gambling promotion following an investigation by the department’s public integrity unit.

Dallas police announced the arrests Thursday afternoon and say all three officers surrendered to local authorities. All three have been charged with gambling promotion. One of the officers was also charged with money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity.

An email sent to city council members says arrest warrants on the three were the result of an investigation into a Dallas officer who was arrested in December.

The three officers are on administrative leave and Dallas police declined to provide further information on Thursday’s arrests.

One city council member called the arrests “alarming and embarrassing.”

