TEXAS

Police name 3 suspects in shooting of witness

Dallas police said Tuesday that they have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a key witness in the trial of Amber Guyger, the former officer convicted of murder for killing her unarmed black neighbor.

During a news conference, Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore described the killing of Joshua Brown, 28, as drug-related and not connected to the Guyger trial. He said the suspects — Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, Michael Mitchell, 32, and Thaddeous Green, 22 — traveled from Alexandria, La., on Friday to buy drugs from Brown.

As Brown and Green talked, Moore said, the two got into an argument. Jacquerious Mitchell got out of his car, and Brown shot him, the assistant chief said. Green then fired two shots at Brown, hitting him in the lower body. The three suspects took off, with Michael Mitchell at the wheel.

Jacquerious Mitchell was driven to a hospital and was later placed in police custody, Moore said. He is in “critical condition,” the Associated Press reported, citing police.

Warrants will be executed for the arrest of the three suspects, all of whom will face capital murder charges. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending Michael Mitchell and Green, who remain at large.

Authorities confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and more than $4,000 in cash during a search of Brown’s home, the AP reported.

Brown’s shooting, which came days after Guyger’s conviction and sentencing for the killing of 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean, attracted widespread publicity and speculation. On Tuesday, Moore said the “speculation and rumors” that the Dallas Police Department was responsible are “simply not true.”

— Brittany Shammas

NEW JERSEY

Man in jail convicted

of more charges

A New Jersey man already serving a life term for planting bombs in New York City has been convicted of attempted murder and assault stemming from a shootout with police three years ago.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi engaged police in a gun battle after they found him in Linden, N.J. He fired at several officers and was wounded himself.

The jury deliberated over two days before convicting the Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen of all 30 counts: attempted murder and multiple aggravated assault counts involving five officers, plus several weapons charges.

A New York jury convicted Rahimi last year of setting off a bomb, injuring 30 people. A second bomb failed to go off.

Rahimi also is charged in New Jersey with placing bombs in two locations.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Utility will shut power

to avert wildfires

A Northern California utility said Tuesday it will shut off power to more than 800,000 customers in 34 counties to reduce the risk of wildfire amid dry, windy conditions.

Pacific Gas and Electric said it will begin shutting down power in northern and central California after midnight Wednesday.

San Francisco is the only county not affected in the nine-county San Francisco Bay area.

— Associated Press