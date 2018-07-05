DALLAS — Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.

Police say 36-year-old Ricky Wright got into the woman’s vehicle Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot. The woman jumped in the vehicle and told the suspect to stop. When he didn’t, she pulled a gun from her glove box and shot him once in the head. The vehicle then crashed into a pole.

Wright has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say Wright was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, but that the woman and children weren’t injured.

No charges have been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.