DALLAS — Police are canvassing a Dallas neighborhood for anyone who may have witnessed the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd of people and that was caught on cellphone video.

Police say the woman reported the assault while receiving hospital treatment Friday night. According to a police statement, she said she was assaulted that day after a minor traffic accident near the Royal Crest Apartments in the southern part of Dallas.

A purported video of the attack posted on Facebook shows a man in a white shirt viciously beating the woman, apparently into unconsciousness, while the crowd looks on and homophobic slurs are shouted.

Several women eventually carried the victim’s limp body to safety.

