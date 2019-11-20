Investigators say Conner was 26 when he had unprotected sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on social media.

Prosecutors say Conner did not tell the teen that he had HIV. The boy later tested positive for HIV.

Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It.” His sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 20.

Conner has two other cases pending involving sexual partners ages 17 and 24.

