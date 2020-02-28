Connor pleaded guilty in November to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.
Investigators said Connor met a 16-year-old boy online in 2015 and the pair had unprotected sex several times. Connor didn’t tell the boy he was diagnosed with HIV in 2012, according to authorities. The boy later tested positive for HIV.
Conner had appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It.” The show featured Mid-South competitive dance teams, including Connor’s.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.