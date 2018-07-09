Travis Pastrana jumps a row of crushed cars on a motorcycle, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Pastrana is attempting to recreate three of Evel Knievel’s iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesars Palace that left Knievel with multiple fractures and a severe concussion. (John Locher/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Daredevil Travis Pastrana has successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps.

Appearing Sunday night in Las Vegas on the History Channel’s “Evel Live ,” Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot (44-meter) jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot (58-meter) jump. He concluded the event by sailing 149 feet (45 meters) over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was “an honor to live a day in Evel’s boots.”

Knievel crashed just before the landing ramp during his attempt in 1967, crushing his pelvis and fracturing several bones. He died in 2007 at the age of 69.

