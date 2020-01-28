Prosecutors said that Herrell was a moderator who settled more than 20,000 disputes between sellers and buyers on AlphaBay, a gigantic global marketplace for “guns, drugs, stolen identity information, credit card numbers and other illegal items,” the stateent said.

“At the time, AlphaBay was considered to be the world’s largest online drug marketplace,” the statement said.

Herrell also was a “scam watcher” who monitored attempts to defraud AlphaBay users, authorities said.

He was paid in bitcoins, authorities said.

AlphaBay had hundreds of thousands of users before law enforcement authorities shut it down in 2017.

The man prosecutors described as its founder, Canadian citizen Alexandre Cazes, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Fresno and arrested in Bangkok. But the case was dismissed after he was found hanged in his cell while awaiting extradition to the U.S.