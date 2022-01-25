College officials said that under Hanlon’s leadership, research spending has increased by more than 50%. They also praised him for championing investments in new academic centers and for his commitment to increasing inclusion and diversity on campus.
In 2014, students staged at sit-in at Hanlon’s office in Hanover and demanded he implement a “Freedom Budget” they drafted that sought greater inclusiveness and a more welcoming environment on campus. In early 2015, he announced a series of reforms aimed at addressing problems he said were “hijacking” the school’s promise: high-risk drinking, sexual assault and a lack of inclusion. The changes, dubbed the “Moving Dartmouth Forward” plan, included a ban on hard liquor, the development of a mandatory four-year sexual violence prevention curriculum and the creation of new residential communities.
In 2018, nine women filed a federal lawsuit accusing Dartmouth of ignoring years of sexual harassment and assault by former professors. The lawsuit, which was later settled for $14 million, sparked heated debate on campus and prompted some alumni to demand Hanlon’s resignation.
The school responded with a range of reforms to meant to prevent sexual misconduct and other abuses of power. An external advisory committee evaluating that effort a year later said it felt “less like an effort to transform culture across a whole campus, and more like a response to a lawsuit.” In its most recent report, issued in September, the committee said progress has been made but a more cohesive, effectively-communicated framework is needed.
Hanlon, a mathematician and 1977 Dartmouth graduate, previously served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan.