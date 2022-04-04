Sarah Harris, a Dartmouth alum and the vice chairperson of the Mohegan Tribal Council, said “with the return of his papers, Occom is coming back to our homelands and our people.”

Occom’s papers, written in five languages including Mohegan, will be incorporated in the tribe’s Mohegan Language Project which will be used to revive the language in the community, Harris said.

The documents’ return is a part of efforts by the college’s Native American Visiting Committee that proposed to Hanlon it give back the documents last year.