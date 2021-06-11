The email sent by Dean Duane Compton on Wednesday said the reversal came “upon further review and based on new information received from our learning management system provider.” He apologized to the students.
The school had offered the 10 students an opportunity to appeal.
Compton said in a virtual town hall in April that the investigation started earlier this year after a witness reported students appeared to be using Canvas while the exams were being administered.
Compton said in his email that Geisel will review a proposal for open-book exams in pre-clinical courses; review the policy on pre-clinical exam remediation for reinstatement; hold in-person exams for all students during the next academic year; and improve communication between the administration and students.