Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty in the government’s broad investigation, which has stretched from the UAW’s coffers to a job training center funded by Fiat Chrysler. Some officials took kickbacks from union contractors.
Jones was president for about 1 1/2 years until quitting under a cloud in November. The government said union money was spent on golf, cigars, spas, high-end lodging and liquor.
Jones’ alleged scheme goes back years to his time as the leader of a UAW regional office near St. Louis.
