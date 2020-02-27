“In addition to some exceptional sports memorabilia, you’ll find beautiful furniture and decor, designer ladies clothing and accessories, gym equipment, game room tables and more,” the company running the sale said on its website.
The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys; David Ortiz bobbleheads; Big Papi commemorative Coca-Cola bottles; signed Red Sox photographs; and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.
The three-time World Series champion and his wife put the six-bedroom, 8,100-square-foot home on the market last year for $6.3 million, but it is not currently listed.
