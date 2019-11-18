She was sentenced Monday.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a coroner ruled Oliver’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. He testified that Oliver had a fractured skull caused by enough force to make him immediately unresponsive and, without intervention, died within minutes.
Oliver’s parents last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the day care operators in whose home Oliver died, Gina Brunton and husband Morgan Eric Brunton. The court later approved a settlement.
