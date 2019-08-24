FILE- This undated booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. A federal magistrate judge on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, rejected a request from Kollie’s attorneys to revoke his detention order. Federal agents say Kollie, a longtime friend of Dayton, Ohio, gunman, Connor Betts, bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a gun accessory used in a mass shooting on Aug. 4., but there’s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP) (Associated Press)

DAYTON, Ohio — A friend of the Dayton gunman who investigators say bought body armor and an ammunition magazine used in the shooting has lost a second attempt to get out of jail.

A federal magistrate judge Friday rejected a request from Ethan Kollie’s attorneys to revoke his detention order.

The decision comes just a week after the judge turned down a request for Kollie to be released on house arrest.

Authorities say there’s no evidence that Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning a mass shooting Aug 4.

He’s instead charged with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol that wasn’t used in the attack.

His attorneys are appealing Friday’s decision. They say Kollie had no role in the Dayton shooting and no prior criminal record.

