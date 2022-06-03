Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Circuit Judge Rogers goes senior Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Judge Judith W. Rogers of the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will take senior status in September, giving President Biden the opportunity to nominate a fourth judge to the influential court. Rogers was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She has made significant marks throughout her career. She was intimately involved in the development of D.C.’s semiautonomous “home rule” after nearly 200 years of federal control, including legislation shaping the local court system.

In the past three years, three judicial assistants left her chambers, saying they were belittled and chastised by the judge, according to a Washington Post report last month. She did not respond to requests for comment on that story; former law clerks defended her as demanding but fair.

The influential circuit court is often a steppingstone to the U.S. Supreme Court.

— Rachel Weiner

GOP member quits race over call on guns

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) announced he would suspend his reelection campaign Friday after facing pressure by his party to step aside for coming out in support of gun control as a solution to stem the tide of mass shootings in the country in recent weeks.

Jacobs was born and raised in Buffalo, a city that became the site of a racially motivated shooting last month that left 10 dead at a grocery store.

In an unprecedented step for a Republican endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Jacobs last week announced he would vote with Democrats to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, raise the age to purchase a gun to 21 and ban civilians from acquiring military-style armor.

Just seven days later, he said it would be best to suspend his reelection campaign in a district that had become more reliably GOP after redistricting.

The first-term congressman was elected in a special election in June 2020 from New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

— Marianna Sotomayor

