D.C. Circuit Judge Rogers goes senior

In the past three years, three judicial assistants left her chambers, saying they were belittled and chastised by the judge, according to a Washington Post report last month. She did not respond to requests for comment on that story; former law clerks defended her as demanding but fair.
The influential circuit court is often a steppingstone to the U.S. Supreme Court.
— Rachel Weiner
GOP member quits race over call on guns
Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) announced he would suspend his reelection campaign Friday after facing pressure by his party to step aside for coming out in support of gun control as a solution to stem the tide of mass shootings in the country in recent weeks.
Jacobs was born and raised in Buffalo, a city that became the site of a racially motivated shooting last month that left 10 dead at a grocery store.
In an unprecedented step for a Republican endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Jacobs last week announced he would vote with Democrats to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, raise the age to purchase a gun to 21 and ban civilians from acquiring military-style armor.
Just seven days later, he said it would be best to suspend his reelection campaign in a district that had become more reliably GOP after redistricting.
The first-term congressman was elected in a special election in June 2020 from New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
— Marianna Sotomayor