The District Department of Behavioral Health director, Barbara J. Bazron, says no one has shown any signs of illness as a result of the bacteria discovered during a routine water supply test.

Emergency protocols were put into place last week, and staff and patients are now using substitutes for running water, including wipes and body wash spray. It’s unclear when water service will resume.

Despite the problems first reported by the Washington City Paper, St. Elizabeths Hospital continues to admit patients.

