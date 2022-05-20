Placeholder while article actions load

De Blasio announces bid for Congress Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Friday that he is running for Congress in the state’s newly redrawn 10th District, casting himself as a leader who can quickly get results for New Yorkers still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and other challenges. De Blasio, who served two terms as mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021, made the announcement during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” He pursued an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and had mulled running for governor before announcing in January that he would not pursue a bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

The opening for de Blasio to run in the 10th District is a result of a new congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master earlier this week. The new lines pushed Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) into a neighboring district and have forced him into a primary with fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney.

The courts took over redistricting after striking down the congressional map drawn by state Democratic lawmakers as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The Democrats in the state legislature had drawn a map that could have yielded them an additional three seats in Congress.

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for June but have been pushed back to August as a result of legal wrangling over the congressional map.

— Felicia Sonmez

and Colby Itkowitz

Appeals court revives DeSantis's map

A new congressional map drawn by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s staff that could diminish the state’s Black representation in Washington was reinstated by an appeals court Friday, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional.

The 1st District Court of appeals ruled Judge Layne Smith erred when he ordered a replacement map be used for the 2022 election. The latest order means the governor’s map is reinstated pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the map.

While the appeals court didn’t address the constitutionality of the map, it did cite “the need for certainty and continuity as election season approaches.” The ruling comes as the state gets closer to the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal office.

The DeSantis map would likely boost the number of seats held by Republicans, while also making it difficult for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (D) to maintain his seat in a north Florida district where nearly half the voters are Black. Another district that currently favors Black candidates is also redrawn in a way that would make it more difficult for them to win. The order is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

— Associated Press

