The shooting, which sent passengers fleeing, happened just after 8 a.m. on a train stopped at the station in the city’s downtown. A regional task force of DEA agents and Tucson police officers had boarded one of the cars to do a typical check for illegal money, weapons and drugs.
Officers were in the middle of detaining a man on the upper level of the double-decker car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. He exchanged several rounds with police and then barricaded himself in a bathroom on the lower level, Magnus said. He was later found dead inside.
The other suspect has been arrested.
The hospitalized Tucson officer had been on the platform when he heard the shooting. He was shot when he ran into the car to help.
There were about a dozen other passengers in the car where the shooting occurred.
Magnus and Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams confirmed there were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers.
The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 a.m., Abrams said. There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members, he said. All have been evacuated to the station.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Police shoot suspect in fatal hospital shooting
A nurse at a Philadelphia hospital fatally shot his co-worker early Monday morning, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers, authorities said.
The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.
The co-worker, a 43-year-old man who was a certified nursing assistant, was later pronounced dead. It was unclear what sparked the shooting, and investigators were looking into the histories of both men, Outlaw said. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
After the shooting, the gunman left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck. A short time later, four officers were alerted to the suspect’s location by a passerby near a school. Officers observed him wearing body armor, and he had several weapons, including a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, Outlaw said.
The gunman opened fire on the officers, and all four fired back, the commissioner said. Two officers were struck — one suffered an elbow wound that will require surgery while the other was grazed on the nose. The suspect was shot in the upper body and neck, and was in critical condition but expected to survive. The officers’ wounds weren’t considered life-threatening.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Teen charged in crash that killed three valets
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after being accused of striking and killing three parking valets as he attempted to flee from Houston police, authorities said Monday.
Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi is facing three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for the deadly Friday night crash.
Authorities allege a patrol sergeant saw Modawi doing doughnuts, or driving in circles, while in a white Infiniti G37 and leaving tire tracks on the pavement in a parking lot. The vehicle sped away before the officer could stop Modawi, according to police.
Modawi drove away, speeding down a residential street to avoid the officer when he allegedly hit the three valets who worked for a nearby bar and grill.
After hitting the three individuals, the vehicle flipped and crashed, hitting a pole and ending up in a ditch.
The valets had been coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney’s office.
The three valets who were killed were identified by authorities as Fnan Measho, 18; Eric Orduna, 22; and Nick Rodriguez, 23.
Modawi and a passenger in the vehicle he drove each broke a leg and were taken to a hospital. Police say Modawi remained hospitalized on Monday.
Investigators determined that Modawi was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.
— Associated Press
Florida woman attacked by gator after falling into canal: An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said. The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911. The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms, the release said. She was reported to be in stable condition.
— Associated Press