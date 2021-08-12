The sentencing capped a five-year case that shook the DEA and resulted in convictions of three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force.
Prosecutors portrayed Scott as more dangerous than the most hardened heroin dealers he locked up.
Scott, 53, was found guilty at successive trials of a long list of corruption counts. The charges stemmed from an expansive federal investigation into misconduct claims that had surrounded Scott for much of his 17-year career, even as he racked up headline-grabbing drug busts between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Scott was convicted in 2019 of orchestrating false testimony against a Houston-based heroin and cocaine trafficker — perjury that tainted the dealer’s conviction and allowed him to walk free.
Earlier this year, a separate federal jury convicted Scott and Rodney Gemar, a former member of his task force, in what prosecutors described as a long-running scheme to steal money and property from suspects they arrested.
Two other former members of the task force, Johnny Domingue and Karl E. Newman, pleaded guilty and testified against Scott. Both were Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who were detailed to the DEA.
OKLAHOMA
Court: Jurisdiction
ruling not retroactive
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday found a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens does not apply retroactively.
The ruling could affect hundreds of state convictions that the court previously overturned, many of which resulted in federal charges and convictions, including murder convictions. Oklahoma inmates who thought they would get a new trial in federal court based on the July 2020 decision known as McGirt, including some on death row, could remain in state prison with their sentences upheld.
Federal convictions would not be affected, according to Northern District of Oklahoma Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Harrington.
“This does not void federal convictions, the state and federal governments are separate sovereigns” and can charge and convict people independently on the same charges, Harrington said.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated the second-degree murder conviction on state charges of Clifton Merrill Parish. His conviction had been overturned by a state judge in April based on McGirt, in which the Supreme Court said Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims were tribal citizens.
Debra Hampton, Parish’s attorney, called the latest ruling devastating and promised an appeal.
Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff had appealed the initial decision on Parish, arguing that the Supreme Court did not specify whether McGirt could be applied retroactively.
Parish, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland within the historic Choctaw Reservation. He has been charged in federal court with murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty.
The appeals court opinion said Parish’s conviction became final in 2014, and that he failed to ask for a rehearing or appeal to the Supreme Court. His appeal based on McGirt came in August 2020.
