EDMOND, Okla. — A dead candidate for mayor of an Oklahoma City suburb has advanced to the general election after coming in second in a three-way primary.

Then-Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb died in December , after filing for the next election cycle. City rules say his name must appear on the April 2 ballot facing former Mayor Dan O’Neil, who received the most votes in Tuesday’s primary .

If Lamb wins, the City Council would appoint a mayor for the two-year term.

Edmond resident Michelle Schaefer runs a Facebook group supporting Lamb. She referred questions to Councilman Nick Massey, whom she hopes is appointed mayor.

Massey said he would have run for mayor had Lamb not sought re-election. The filing period had closed when Lamb died. He said he would be “honored” if appointed but would not campaign for people to vote for Lamb.

