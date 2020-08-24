“The Oakland County medical examiner’s office was contacted and given the medical data,” the department said. “The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”
But then came a startling discovery at James H. Cole funeral home: The woman was alive.
“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called a Detroit emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.
The woman was taken to a hospital, WDIV-TV and The Detroit News reported. No other information on the location, her name or current condition was immediately available Monday.
“We couldn’t believe it,” said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit fire department, who added that her heart rate was 80.
