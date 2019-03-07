MIAMI — A federal judge has agreed to push back a key deadline in a Florida victims’ rights case involving a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra granted an extension Thursday in the case involving victims of 66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein.

Marra ruled last month that former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s prosecutors violated the victims’ rights by secretly reaching a 2008 nonprosecution agreement with Epstein. Under the agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid settlements to victims and became a registered sex offender.

Marra also had ordered the U.S. Justice Department and the victims’ attorneys to suggest what to do about the violations by Friday. A new deadline hasn’t been set.

Acosta, now President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, says the deal was appropriate.

