SAN ANTONIO — The death of an 8-month-old boy found buried in a backpack in a San Antonio field last month has been ruled a homicide.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said Friday that King Jay Davila died of blunt force trauma.

His 34-year-old father, Christopher Davila, told authorities Jan. 4 that his son was abducted when his car was stolen from a convenience store. However, police said they didn’t believe his story and a week later, Davila led investigators to the child’s body. According to an affidavit, Davila said the child died after falling off a bed.

Davila has been jailed on charges including injury to a child. His mother and cousin are also jailed, facing charges of tampering with evidence.

Police say charges could be upgraded when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.