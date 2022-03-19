At the request of the town police, the state police homicide unit and Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating what happened, according to a news release.

The Dewey Beach police officer who fired his service firearm also wasn’t immediately identified by name on Saturday, except that he was on the force for 1 1/2 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation began shortly after 1 a.m. when employees at The Starboard restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man was leaving the restaurant with a gun. Officers tried to talk to the man, but he fled on foot and officers lost sight of him after a few blocks.

Advertisement

About an hour later, a restaurant employee called police to say the man had returned and was in a “restricted employee-only area,” the news release said. Two officers arrived but the man fled again.