At the request of the town police, the state police homicide unit and Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating what happened, according to a news release.
The Dewey Beach police officer who fired his service firearm also wasn’t immediately identified by name on Saturday, except that he was on the force for 1 1/2 years.
The situation began shortly after 1 a.m. when employees at The Starboard restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man was leaving the restaurant with a gun. Officers tried to talk to the man, but he fled on foot and officers lost sight of him after a few blocks.
About an hour later, a restaurant employee called police to say the man had returned and was in a “restricted employee-only area,” the news release said. Two officers arrived but the man fled again.
One of the officers fired at the man during a foot chase but the man continued running, state police said. The officers later located the man, who was unconscious and with a handgun nearby, according to Pepper. The man was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital in Dewey Beach.