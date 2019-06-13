Rick Hubbard, 11th Circuit Solicitor, delivers closing arguments, pushing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his five young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Death penalty for South Carolina father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.