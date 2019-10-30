Police say Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton home in August.
After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. He found the victim on the floor and called 911. Investigators say Dupre Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was stopped by a responding officer.
Police haven’t reported a motive.
