Hall’s attorneys contend he was deprived of his constitutional rights because the juror acknowledged she had failed to disclose during jury selection nearly 26 years ago that she had been raped and abused by her ex-husband.

The motion comes after a Tennessee judge ruled earlier this month that Hall failed to prove the juror was prejudiced against him.

Hall was convicted for the killing of his estranged girlfriend.

