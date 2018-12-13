JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi judge will decide whether a death row inmate is competent to waive all his appeals and request execution.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a circuit judge must conduct the examination in the case of David Cox.

Cox wrote to the state’s chief justice in August saying he is unhappy with his ongoing appeals and wanted the state to set his execution date.

Cox pleaded guilty to shooting his wife Kim in 2010 in Union County and watching her die as hostage negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. Cox’s lawyers argue that he is mentally ill and it’s unconstitutional for the state to execute him.

Mississippi hasn’t executed anyone since 2012, amid legal disputes over lethal injection procedures and difficulty procuring execution drugs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.