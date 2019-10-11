Attorney General Herbert Slatery appealed last month, claiming Nashville’s district attorney had no right to agree to the resentencing.
At a news conference Friday, MacLean said the attorney general’s office has not disputed the claims of racial discrimination but instead argues the courts should not consider them.
A news release announcing Slatery’s appeal said his office is obligated to “defend the rule of law.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD