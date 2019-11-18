Epperson was convicted of murdering 23-year-old Tammy Dee Acker in August 1985. The University of Kentucky student was fatally stabbed during a robbery at her father’s home.

Epperson has an appeal pending in federal court of his conviction and sentence which could have gone on until Epperson was in his 80s.

The judge and Acker’s family agreed that if Epperson would give up the appeal of his conviction the death sentence would be removed.

