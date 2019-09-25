The fast-moving fire destroyed 14,000 homes, most of them in the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The office said a bone fragment found among the remains of Robert Quinn appeared too small to be his and officials thought it belonged to someone else. But anthropologists determined that the piece had shrunk in the fire.

Investigators blamed the fire on faulty equipment owned by the San Francisco-based utility Pacific Gas & Electric.

