Death toll in California wildfire zone rises to 4

Gift Article Share

Death toll in wildfire zone rises to 4 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which sustained major damage in the McKinney Fire, sheriff’s officials said.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday. Rain helped firefighters as they worked to control the spread of the fire, but the blaze remained out of control, authorities said.

Advertisement

The Northern California wildfire has burned nearly 88 square miles and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest. A smaller fire near the tiny community of Happy Camp forced evacuations and road closures as it burned out of control Tuesday.

— Associated Press

Dentist guilty in wife's death on African safari

A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday.

A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three-week trial and a day and a half of deliberations.

Rudolph, 67, was charged with foreign murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph in Zambia as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. Some of the money was paid out of Colorado so he was tried in Denver federal court.

Advertisement

He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty when he is sentenced in February. Rudolph maintained his innocence, and one of his defense attorneys, David Markus, said they would appeal his conviction.

The defense suggested Rudolph’s wife of 34 years, a nervous traveler, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from Zambia to the United States in 2016.

But prosecutors countered that evidence showed that was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away.

Prosecutors also accused Rudolph’s girlfriend and the manager of his Pittsburgh-area dental franchise, Lori Milliron, of lying to a federal grand jury and being an accessory.

She was found guilty by the same jury Monday of being an accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of a grand jury and two counts of perjury before a grand jury. She was found not guilty on three other counts of perjury.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

2 bodies found after captive girl escapes

A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said Tuesday.

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said “multiple” additional capital murder charges were likely.

A motorist driving through a rural residential area spotted a child on the road on Monday morning and stopped, authorities said. Court records indicate the child had been drugged and bound but managed to escape, WSFA-TV reported.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article