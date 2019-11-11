The settlement will be used to pay back thousands of consumers.

The state alleged Portfolio demanded consumers pay debts that the company could not substantiate; misled consumers about protections for exempt sources of income; and often failed to verify the accuracy of consumer information it reported to credit reporting agencies.

The attorney general says Portfolio has agreed to change its business practices.

A voicemail was left with the company Monday.

