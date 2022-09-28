Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana.

Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found Mindy L. Donovan, 36, of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. She was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital where she remained in critical condition Wednesday.