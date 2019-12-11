The swimmer’s win was ultimately reinstated.

The judge who made the disqualification decision faced calls for decertification. The Anchorage School District investigated and concluded that the disqualification was discriminatory.

The judge has said she was unfairly labeled as biased and she followed protocol in enforcing the rules.

ASAA announced last month that the judge will not be decertified over the issue.

