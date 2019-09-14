WILDWOOD, N.J. — Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. in Wildwood, New Jersey. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Police say the decks belonged to a single property.

Photos posted on social media appear to show multiple stories of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.

