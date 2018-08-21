LANSING, Mich. — Police say a decomposing body has been found during a routine check of a sewer system in Michigan’s capital city.

Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says the body was removed from under a manhole cover Tuesday. The discovery was made by a public works crew during a check of a sewer system.

Merritt says the gender is undetermined because of the decomposition. An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.