Salon owner Jenisse Heredia said she was cutting a client’s hair when she heard “this wild crash” and thought it was a car.

Heredia says the buck ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers.

Police say one client suffered leg and head pain when the buck jumped over her as she sat on a couch. She was treated at a hospital.

