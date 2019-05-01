FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Thomas Tramaglini, right, the Kenilworth Schools superintendent accused of defecating on the track at Holmdel High School, makes his initial appearance in Holmdel Municipal Court in Holmdel, N.J. Tramaglini has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to the news media. He claims Holmdel police violated his constitutional rights by taking the picture and then releasing it after he was issued summonses last year. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.(Thomas P. Costello/The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

NEWARK, N.J. — A former New Jersey school superintendent who pleaded guilty to defecating on another high school’s track has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to news outlets.

Thomas Tramaglini says Holmdel police violated his constitutional rights by taking the picture and then releasing it after he was issued summonses last year.

He eventually paid a $500 fine on a charge of relieving himself in public.

The suit claims Tramaglini’s due process rights were violated, asserting New Jersey law prohibits taking mug shots for low-level offenses. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Tramaglini resigned as superintendent of the Kenilworth schools, and his attorney says he is now working outside the education field.

Reached Wednesday morning, an attorney representing the police department didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.