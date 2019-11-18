The 31-year-old has been held without bail since his arrest immediately after the attack in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017.

Prosecutors say Saipov deserves death for mowing over the victims with his truck.

He moved to the United States legally from Uzbekistan in 2010. He lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

His trial is scheduled for April.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD