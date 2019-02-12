WILMINGTON, Del. — A jury has begun deliberations in the second in a series of trials for inmates charged in a deadly Delaware prison riot.

News outlets report jurors began deliberations Tuesday afternoon. The four defendants in this trial — Obadiah Miller, John Bramble, Kevin Berry and Abednego Baynes — are charged with first-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, riot and conspiracy in the 2017 riot. Prison guard Steven Floyd was killed, and three other staffers were taken hostage.

Defense attorneys have focused on differing accounts of the riot from witnesses. But in his rebuttal, Deputy Attorney General Brian Robertson argued that the flaws in their statements show they’re genuine.

The first trial, of three inmates, resulted in one murder conviction.

