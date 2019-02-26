GALVESTON, Texas — The teenager accused of killing 10 people at a Texas high school last year has made his first in-person court appearance as attorneys spar over whether his trial should be moved to a different city.

Eighteen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May attack at Santa Fe High School.

His attorney, Nick Poehl, said Monday that his client should receive the same treatment as others accused of mass murder. He cited Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and serial killer Ted Bundy, who received changes of venue.

But prosecutors argue that a fair trial could be held locally, in Galveston County. They say many details about the attack have not been released.

Judge John Ellisor says he’ll issue a ruling by the end of the week.

