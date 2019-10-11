The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the judge is weighing whether to remove Fulwider’s lawyer, Jacob V. Stuart Jr.

The victim’s lawyer, Lisabeth Fryer, says Stuart has conflicts of interest and could be a witness, having had a two-year romantic relationship with her starting in 2012.

Stuart filed a petition to strike Fryer’s motion. In a statement, he called his relationship with the woman “brief and casual” and denied any impropriety or wrongdoing.

