The defense motions include attempts to prevent prosecutors from seeking the death penalty and to dismiss a charge of attempted battery against a jail corrections officer after the shootings.

Cruz’s lawyers have said he will plead guilty to the school shooting in exchange for a life prison sentence, but Broward County prosecutors have rejected that offer.

Trial is currently set to begin with jury selection on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD