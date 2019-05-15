SAN DIEGO — Attorneys for a Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner have demanded prosecutors stop monitoring defense lawyer emails and put the case on hold.

The court filing obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press also asks a judge to investigate how the snooping came about and the extent of its impact.

The filing was made on behalf of Lt. Jacob Portier, who supervised Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at the time he allegedly fatally stabbed an injured teenage militant in 2017 in Iraq.

Gallagher’s attorneys say they will seek dismissal of the case because of the intrusion.

Defense attorneys say the prosecutor acknowledged the tracking as part of an effort to find the source of document leaks.

The Navy declined comment.



FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of an Iraqi war prisoner. Lawyers on Gallagher’s defense team told The Associated Press that emails they and a reporter received from military prosecutors in the case contained tracking software. (Andrea Gallagher via AP, File) (Associated Press)

