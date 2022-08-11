Delaware abortion helpline to provide free legal advice

Placeholder while article actions load

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice is launching a helpline providing free legal advice about abortion access to people who live in and outside the state. Officials announced Wednesday that lawyers from a dozen private Delaware law firms will answer legal questions pro bono on the helpline, which is now open, The News Journal reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused a “state of mass confusion,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.

Delaware is one of a few states where access to abortion is codified as state law. Delaware lawmakers also passed legislation protecting people who travel from outside the state and undergo an abortion in Delaware and the health care workers who perform abortions.

Abortion is protected in Delaware, but it can be difficult to access and Medicaid in Delaware covers only the cost of abortion in cases of rape, incest or life endangerment.

The ACLU of Delaware will manage the helpline. People can call 302-992-8096 or send questions through the helpline’s website: de.gov/abortionhelpline. Callers can ask questions anonymously, leaving voicemails with questions and callback numbers.

