“This is a close-up, tragic look at the damage that straw purchases do and the support that law enforcement needs in order to keep guns out of criminals’ hands,” Jennings said.
Jennings voiced support for a permit-to-purchase law that would require anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. A bill that would impose such requirements passed the Senate last year but is stalled in the House.
“We need to be able to have a database that other states around us have to get at these straw purchases in a much more concerted, effective way,” Jennings said.