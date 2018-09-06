DOVER, Del. — A man who pleaded guilty to molesting a child still works at Delaware’s environmental protection agency, and his employment is creating controversy.

Gene Pettingill, 89, has remained in his job with the state Natural Resources and Environmental Control department despite pleading guilty in 2008 to repeatedly forcing a 7-year-old to touch his genitals, The News Journal reported .

After his conviction the department gave him an unpaid leave of absence to serve his three-month jail term. It also retained him during his three years of probation.

A woman whose name the newspaper is withholding to protect her child says she took her 10-year-old daughter to a July public hearing where Pettingill spoke on the department’s behalf. She is among those saying they are angry to discover that the oldest state employee is a registered sex offender.

The woman said she feels it is a violation trust and that she learned about Pettingill’s past while researching the hearing’s topic online. “Not only would I have not brought my daughter if had I known, but I would not have attended myself,” she said.

Delaware’s General Assembly passed a law in 2009 barring officials from granting any future leaves of absence that would allow a state employee to serve jail time. It was passed in reaction to public outcry over news reports about Pettingill and two other department workers granted such leaves of absence.

State Rep. Earl Jaques co-sponsored the legislation and said Wednesday that he thinks Pettingill should be fired immediately. “I thought we ended this when we did the bill,” Jaques said.

Department Secretary Shawn Garvin would not say whether he was aware of Pettingill’s conviction or if he knew the engineer had represented his agency at a recent public hearing.

Pettingill was hired by the department in 2000 and earns a $62,637 salary, state records show. He declined to comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

