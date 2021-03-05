Association Community Services was accused of duping people into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised. The accused include ACS as well as sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal.
“Delawareans are honest people who expect honesty in return,” state Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.
More than 180,000 calls were allegedly made to Delawareans in violation of Delaware law because the entities making the calls were not registered to conduct telemarketing activities in the state.
