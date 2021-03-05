DOVER, Del. — Delaware is among nearly 40 states that took part in stopping a massive telefunding operation that federal officials had accused of fleecing tens of millions of people out of more than $100 million.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Associated Community Services and related defendants have agreed to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission and various state agencies across the country.

Association Community Services was accused of duping people into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised. The accused include ACS as well as sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal.

“Delawareans are honest people who expect honesty in return,” state Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.

More than 180,000 calls were allegedly made to Delawareans in violation of Delaware law because the entities making the calls were not registered to conduct telemarketing activities in the state.

